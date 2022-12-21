PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said becoming Nigeria’s president is a lifelong ambition that he will continue to pursue as long as he’s strong and healthy

Nevertheless, the Adamawa-born politician suggested the 2023 presidential race, his sixth attempt, might be his final act

An aide of the former vice president also highlighted Atiku’s route to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

Lagos, Nigeria - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has run for president five times. His current bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 will make his sixth attempt.

In an interview published by Financial Times, Atiku said his bid to become Nigeria’s president is a lifelong ambition that he will continue to pursue as long as he is alive and healthy.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku speaks on his political future ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP (photo modified by author)

“It is a life-long ambition and as long as I’m alive and strong and healthy, I will continue pursuing it,” the Financial Times quoted Atiku as saying in Lagos after a campaign rally.

I have come to the last stage, says Atiku

After saying he would continue to pursue the presidential dream if he’s alive and strong, Atiku quickly suggested the presidential 2023 election would be his final act.

“I’ve come to the last stage now. I don’t think after this I will run again,” he said.

How Atiku will win the 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, a long-serving aide of the PDP presidential candidate whose name was not mentioned also told the FT how his principal will win in 2023.

The aide said Atiku would give his opponents, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) a close run in their southern strongholds and take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence on the ballot to win the northern votes by a wide margin.

Atiku reveals his plan for Peter Obi If PDP wins 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, said he will form a government of national unity that will include opposition politicians if elected in 2023.

Atiku who describes himself as a unifier made this known in an interview published by Financial Times on Monday, December 19.

Asked if he could appoint the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if elected, Atiku responded: “Why not?”

