NDC National Leader Henry Seriake Dickson expressed optimism over growing public support and described rising confidence in the party as a key driver of its expansion

Dickson stated that the NDC was built as an ideological platform focused on inclusion, long-term structure and leadership development rather than personal ambition

Dr Umar Ardo raised legal objections over the party’s registration process and indicated plans to challenge its validity in court before INEC

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Seriake Dickson, has expressed optimism over what he described as increasing public confidence in the party amid renewed controversy surrounding its registration.

Dickson said the party’s early foundation and recent influx of prominent political figures had strengthened its national outlook.

NDC Nat'l Leader Speaks as Umar Ardo Raises Fresh Concerns Over Party's Registration, Heads to Court

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“I thank Nigerians across all parts of our country for their growing support and confidence in us and in the NDC,” he stated.

He added that such trust had remained the driving force behind the party’s development.

He described the emerging coalition within the party as a convergence of political experience, grassroots influence and organisational strength aimed at building a long-lasting political structure.

NDC outlines ideological vision and structure

Dickson said the NDC was being developed as an ideological party with long-term institutional goals, rather than a platform driven by individual interests.

“Our goal in the NDC is to build an ideological political party, one that can be compared to the ANC in its finest years in South Africa,” he said.

He added that the party was designed to promote inclusion, particularly for young people and women, while also focusing on mentorship and leadership development.

Claims over registration process revisited

The NDC leader also defended the legitimacy of the party’s registration process, insisting it was not a new initiative but one that dates back several years.

He explained that initial steps were taken as far back as 2017, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reportedly gave initial approval before the process was later suspended.

Dickson further noted that the application had been revived and updated when registration resumed, insisting that the documentation supported the party’s legal standing.

Umar Ardo raises legal objections

Meanwhile, political analyst and former governorship aspirant, Dr Umar Ardo, has raised fresh concerns over the party’s registration process, claiming irregularities and vowing to challenge it in court.

Ardo alleged that procedural requirements were not properly followed and insisted that the matter must be resolved through judicial intervention.

He is expected to file legal proceedings challenging the validity of the NDC’s registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dickson dismisses distractions and calls for participation

Responding to criticisms, Dickson urged Nigerians to disregard what he described as misinformation surrounding the party’s formation.

He warned that emerging political projects often attract propaganda and distractions but insisted that the NDC would remain focused on its mission.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to discountenance and ignore such propaganda about the NDC or any of its leaders and remain focused on the bigger picture,” he said.

He also called on citizens to actively participate in the party’s activities, including registration and contesting elections, as part of efforts to “reclaim and rebuild the country.”

Source: Legit.ng