The north is torn between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was proven in a fresh video shared on Twitter on Thursday, December 22, by Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the PDP's presidential campaign council.

In the video, the crowd was responding with the names of Atiku, that of the PDP governorship candidate in Yobe (Alhaji Sharif Abdu), and the Zone C senatorial candidate., while those on stage were shouting "APC!"

Reacting to this, Melaye concluded that the north is already dedicated to Atiku, a former Nigerian vice president.

Melaye tweeted:

"Northern Nigeria blocked for Atiku. This is APC rally endorsing Atiku."

