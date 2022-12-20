This is a piece of news that would be described as a huge relief, the presidential, governorship and other rallies of the PDP would finally hold in Katsina state

This is as the government has finally granted the PDP's request to hold its campaign rally for Atiku Abubakar in the popular stadium in the state, a few months before the 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the PDP had earlier accused the government of denying them the right to use the popular stadium after seeking approval twice

The Katsina State Government has finally approved the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) request for the use of the Muhammad Dikko Stadium for its presidential, governorship, and other campaign rallies.

Alhaji Suleiman Kankia, the Permanent Secretary of Political and Common Service, confirmed the development, PM News reported.

He said:

“Further to our letter dated Dec. 13, 2022, and having achieved substantial progress in the repair works at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, His Excellency, Gov. Aminu Masari has approved the use of the facility by the PDP for its Presidential Campaign rally scheduled to hold on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“The above approval has been conveyed to the commissioner for Sports and Social Development, for further necessary action.”

