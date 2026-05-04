A male corps member was celebrated by the NYSC Director General for being the first person to arrive at the Kwara state orientation camp

The Director General acknowledged the young man at the podium and offered to take a photograph with him during the official visit

Social media users reacted to the video by praising the leadership style of the Director General and sharing their own camp experiences

A Kwara state corps member has gone viral on social media after being recognized by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The corps member, identified as @ganixchange on TikTok, shared a video on February 23, 2026, documenting the moment he was singled out for his early arrival.

A corps members shows how he was honoured by NYSC DG for being "0001" in camp. Photo: @ganixchange

Source: TikTok

Recognition at the podium

In the viral video, which has gathered over 256,100 views, the Director General called the young man to the front during an assembly at the orientation camp.

The DG identified him as "0001," confirming he was the very first person to report to the Kwara state camp for the orientation exercise.

The subject's caption read:

"I was recognized by the Director General as the 0001 Kwara state."

Watch the TikTok video below:

A friendly encounter

The video showed the corps member approaching the podium where the DG was standing.

The DG was seen smiling and interacting warmly with the corps member, even offering to take a photograph with him to mark the milestone.

The acknowledgement by the high-ranking official sparked several reactions from Nigerians who commented on the DG's approachable nature and the significance of being the first to report.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the corps member's post below:

Peter (OD) said:

"This DG changed the perception of NYSC, I’m sure he’s getting promoted to HQ immediately his tenure ends."

blescene253 wrote:

"The DG is very humble, I have watched several videos of him, and one thing is constant he's friendly, always smiling, and playful. And that question you want to take picture with the DG, I would have set my camera since with someone, before I get to the front…. I love the paparazzi…"

Leeyoung added:

"0001 during my set sabi chop, he no dey mix any food, his meal ticket is updated no space"

Corps member starts business with allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corps member who saved her N77,000 NYSC allowance for 12 months has started her foodstuff business and rented a shop.

She showed off her new shop, and people were marvelled by how she arranged the provisions and food items in her shop.

Source: Legit.ng