President Bola Tinubu's former minister of power, Adebayo Adelabi, has been issued a spiritual threat over his 2027 governorship ambition

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa in Lagos, issued the threat to the former deputy governor of the CBN, claiming Adelabu's fate lies in his hands (Ayodele)

This is coming months after Adelebu petitioned the DSS to arrest the pastor, alleging that he was demanding N150 million from him for spiritual intercession

Adebayo Adelabu, the former minister of power, who recently resigned from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet to pursue his governorship ambition in the 2027 election, has been told that his fate lies in the hands of a cleric, whom he had earlier written a petition against for making a false prophecy.

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa in Lagos, in a trending video, claimed that the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cannot achieve his aspiration unless he visits him, adding that what would take Adelabu to becoming the governor of Oyo state is in his hands.

Primate Ayodele says President Bola Tinubu's ex-minister of power for become governor without him Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adelabu accuses Ayodele of N150 fraud

Recall that in December 2025, Adelabu, who was the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general election in Oyo, accused Primate Ayodele of demanding the N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to actualise his governorship dream in the state in the next general election.

Bolaji Tunji, the special adviser to the former minister on strategic communications and media relations, in a petition dated October 13, 2025, in a petition to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), on behalf of the minister, accused the cleric of making false prophecies.

Adelabu maintained that the intention was to malign his reputation after he had blocked all of Ayodele's efforts, who was allegedly demanding a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.

However, the cleric in a trending video on Monday, May 4, said, "Let anybody call it anything. I'm just telling you that to become a governor, what you need to become a governor is in my pocket. If..."

Nigerians react as Ayodele threatens Adelabu

Ayodele's claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

AO Captain called for Ayodele's arrest:

"Both the government and security agencies are not ready or serious about raising awareness in this country, because any religious leaders who preach or speak like this should be taken into custody and have their places of worship shut down."

Nigerians react as Primate Ayodele says he alone can determine the fate of President Bola Tinubu's ex-minister, Adebayo Adelabu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Seun said the cleric might not be mentally unstable:

"Well, while we all know he can't win, I am kind of bothered about primate. Primate might actually be mentally unstable and people may not know about it. Abi, why will an elderly person turn himself to object of ridicule."

Isaac knocked Primate Ayodele:

"Gone are those days when God chose David con abandon king saul.. him con send Samuel.. e no dey happen again Adelabu no need funds dis man act."

Raphael wrote:

"Is this man a Pastor or a Traditionalist? I just Dey ask oo. Because he don Dey do like GURU."

See the video of Ayodele on X here:

Ayodele warns Tinubu against negotiating with terrorists

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been told to be wary of negotiating with terrorists involved in kidnapping across the country.

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church gave the warning to the president in his latest prophetic message.

The cleric also disclosed that five powerful people are the ones behind the growing terrorist activities in the country.

Source: Legit.ng