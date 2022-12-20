The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost hundreds of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos

Tai Benedict, the deputy chairman of the PDP in Lagos, welcomed the defectors on behalf of the party on Tuesday, December 20

The defectors pledged to work for the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) and the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Epe LGA, Lagos state - Hundreds of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Epe local government area of Lagos state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Gbenga Ogunleye, the head of media for JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organizations, indicates that the APC members defected on Tuesday, December 20.

Hundreds of APC members in Lagos have defected to the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, LagosforLagos

The defectors declared support for the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) and the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

2023 elections: Why we dumped APC, defectors reveal

The defectors said they decided to leave the ruling APC because of the "unending deceit and deception within the party".

They said their former party's deception has not only caused harm to their personal development as politicians but is also dangerous for the entrenchment of internal democracy in the state.

Reacting, the JANDOR/Funke Gubernatorial Campaign Organization has described this development as a further indication of the wide support that the PDP, her presidential, guber, and other candidates enjoy from the good people of Lagos State.

PDP state deputy chairman welcomes defectors

Legit.ng gathers that the deputy chairman of the PDP in Lagos, Tai Benedict, welcomed the defectors on behalf of the party.

Benedict commended the decampees for "their courage to quit the clueless and inept ruling party to join efforts with the PDP in salvaging the state from 23 years of neglect and bad governance."

He assured them that their rights and privileges as members of the main opposition party will not be denied for being new members.

Also commending the defectors, a prominent leader of the party in Epe local government, Alh. Mutaz enjoined the group to hit the ground running in the mobilization of voters at the grassroots from their zones and wards.

2023: 30 political parties endorse Lagos PDP guber candidate Jandor

In another report, the Conference of Registered and Deregistered Political Parties (CPP) in Lagos State endorsed the PDP governorship candidate, Jandor.

Speaking, Dr Akin Badmus, the chairman of the CPP said that the endorsement became imperative following the dearth of dividends of democracy in the state and the need to unite with the main opposition party to unseat the ruling APC.

Badmus who is also the Lagos state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) said that the co-political group, spread across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas, had resolved to throw their weights behind Adediran and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku.

