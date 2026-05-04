A Nigerian man who married a lady from Poland shared a video of both of them that went viral on social media

He shared why she was different from Nigerian women as they both prepared a meal together in the video that grabbed people's attention

Many who came across the video reacted to what the man said, as they also pointed out their observations

A Nigerian man, Stanley Abang, celebrated his wife, who hailed from Poland, while comparing her to Nigerian ladies.

He showed a video where she was assisting him in “frying” garri, a local delicacy made from dried cassava flakes.

A man who married Polish woman shares why she's different from Nigerian ladies. Photo: @kurjanowicz_and_abang

Source: TikTok

In a video by @kurjanowicz_and_abang on TikTok, the woman was sieving the dried cassava flakes while the man toasted it inside a pan.

The man captioned the video and shared that if it were a Nigerian lady, she would have left him because he was poor.

He also hailed Polish women as the real MVPs.

His words:

“POV: If na Nigerian girl I marry, she for don leave me… because say I poor. Polish women na real MVPs.”

Watch the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail Nigerian man and Polish wife

Donald Sunday said:

"E fit hard oo depending on your expectations but. True love really still exists."

GAиɢɛℓ Bryt said:

"Omo, i spent like 2hours watching all your videos... omooh i really jealous this love makachuckwu."

IFEANYICHUKWU said:

"Please don't get me wrong, how did you both meet each other... or where did you meet yourselfs?"

SØD_Rich said:

"I pray that this marriage last for the rest of their life cuz this is really beautiful 🔥, hmmm I love it."

just ☹️me said:

"this lady done tell us the story how he met his husband when she was learning skills. Back then, his husband was a photographer 📸but she wasn't interested then,it was her madam that ask her to be serious that his husband is serious with her that he doesn't wants to lose her."

sparky art said:

"na who don't know how una start this journey go think like that. l love una energy joor."

moyen said:

"Character is not measured by how much suffering a woman can endure. We all have families to cater to and lives to build, No one is winning an award for the 'Best Sufferer' in 2026✌🏾 anyways I love you guy."

Ebube said:

"you guys are very reach but don't like to show off and i like it that way 😂 how i wish my future husband will be humble and caring like this."

A Nigerian man who married woman from Poland shares why she’s different from Nigerian ladies. Photo: @kurjanowicz_and_abang

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Wife seeks refund of N50k from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man said his wife spent N50k for something needed at home and asked him for a refund.

He questioned her for requesting a refund and shared the response she gave to him, which he agreed to.

Source: Legit.ng