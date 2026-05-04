Carter Efe has cried out during a live stream to the organiser of the boxing match he had with singer Portable a few days ago

The two celebrities slugged it out in the ring, with Efe emerging as the winner after beating Portable and going home with the prize money

What he said about the organiser generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their takes on the video

Nigerian streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has cried out during a live stream to the organisers of his boxing match with Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

The two had a fierce fight in the boxing ring, with Carter Efe emerging as the winner and carting home the prize money.

Reactions as Carter Efe cries out over boxing match prize. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

While on a live stream a few days after the match, Carter Efe cried out over his winnings.

According to him, he has not been paid his N50 million, as he claimed the organisers have not released the money. He added that they should pay him so he can “sweet his body.” The content creator also said he almost lost his life in the boxing ring over the prize money as he continued to demand payment.

Fans react to Carter Efe’s video

Reacting, fans joined him in calling out the organisers of the boxing match, jokingly claiming that Portable was the reason his payment was being withheld.

Some alleged it was because Carter Efe gave Portable a beating in the ring that his money was delayed.

Carter Efe's fans share take about his prize money. Photo credit@carterfe

Source: Instagram

Others said that if Carter Efe knew the organisers would delay his payment, he should have taken one of Portable’s teeth until he was paid for his effort.

They also added that if the Zeh Nation boss had won, his own payment would have been made quickly because of how he would have dragged and insulted them on social media.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@rash_ng commented:

"Wen dem know say dem go delay d money u for komot portable 3 teeth for front."

@tenetangelo reacted:

"U wey nearly kill portable See hand wey you stretch to land for Papa born boy face. Mike Tyson nor do reach you."

@cbenmusic4real shared:

"U no go see the money. Make una pay Carter am oo."

@musty_phones shared:

"Person wey no get wahala mo. fit see money on time, normally of na Portable win na instant credit."

@olofofo_blogg reacted:

"Wahalaaaaaa, Portable said they should not pay you, beg Portable because the beating is too much."

Carter Efe clashes with Peller over Maldives trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe clashed with fellow streamer Peller during a live stream over a personal issue involving a trip to the Maldives.

Carter Efe criticised Peller for travelling with his lover instead of prioritising his mother, sparking a heated exchange between the two men.

Peller responded by defending his actions, while Carter Efe continued to press his point, leading to further arguments before the live session ended.

Source: Legit.ng