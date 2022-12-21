Primate Elija Ayodele, the general overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said God revealed to him that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will only rule Nigeria for 1 term.

The religious leader alleged that the ruling party is maximizing all its resources to retain power including spiritual and financial resources.

According to the cleric, the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party will lose the 2023 election if they don't act fast now.

He also advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, not to be carried away by the social media euphoria and to start confronting the 2023 election properly.

Ayodele disclosed that God revealed to him that the PDP and Labour Party are only joking in the coming election.

The cleric said:

"I don't belong to any of these three, I am just delivering the message the way God directs me. That's what the Lord said to me and that is what I am telling you. APC are ready to use every arsenal to win this election at all cost. If you're still saying you are Atiku, you are waiting, if they take it, no one will change it."

