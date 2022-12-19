Hours after Atiku Abubakar dropped Governor Seyi Makinde and replaced him in his campaign team, a new development emerged

This is as a photo of the Oyo state governor, Atiku and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has hit the internet and generated mixed reactions

Makinde in recent times has been vocal about not supporting Atiku alongside other G-5 governors of the PDP headed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

The Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday stirred a reaction following a picture he shared on his social media account.

Governor Okowa in a post on his Facebook page shared a picture of the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who doubles as the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign and some others laughing intensely.

Makinde is seen with Atiku, Okowa and others after being dropped out of Atiku's campaign team. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Okowa stirred reactions online

The Delta state Governor rather than project a topic around the crisis rocking the main opposition party, motivated Nigerians with the beautiful moment.

Okowa in the post noted that humans are all meant to shine, adding that humans are born to manifest the glory of God.

He wrote:

“We are all meant to shine, as children do. We were born to make manifest the glory of God that is within us. It's not just in some of us; it's in everyone.”

-Marianne Williamson

#MondayMotivation

Meanwhile, Makinde is one of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State strongest ally who is calling for fair leadership in the PDP and equal share of positions.

Governor Makinde, a member of the five aggrieved Governors under the PDP identified as the G-5 who are insisting on the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

2023 elections: Influential PDP bigwig missing as Atiku sets up campaign council in Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed its Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti state.

However, the name of former Governor Ayo Fayose is missing from the team set up by the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 18, by Aminu Tambuwal, director-general of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, it was discovered that Bisi Kolawole is the chairman of the council.

PDP crisis: Atiku takes major decision after final meeting with Wike, G-5 govs

Sources privy to meetings between Atiku Abubakar and members of the Integrity Group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had revealed that the party's presidential candidate has moved on with his plans for the 2023 elections.

One of the sources on Sunday, December 18, disclosed that Atiku has replaced Governor Seyi Makinde as the coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the southwest with his Osun colleague, Ademola Adeleke.

The source said this decision by Atiku came after a deadlocked meeting between him and G-5 governors in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital.

