Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued his engagements with various groups ahead of the 2023 elections

On Sunday, December 11, the APC presidential candidate met with southwest Islamic clerics in Ibadan

At the event, Tinubu assured the religious leaders that he would uplift Nigeria, the same way he uplifted Lagos

Ibadan - In continuation of his engagements with religious groups and leaders in the country, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, December 11 again spoke of his plans to retool the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Speaking at a town hall with Muslim leaders from southwest in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, the APC standard bearer also commended religious leaders in the country for their continued prayers and sermons, which he noted, had contributed to unity and peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu assured the religious leaders of his commitment to uplift Nigeria if elected president. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Tinubu urged the Islamic clerics to educate their followers on the importance of exercising their franchise and voting only tested candidates with a track record of excellent public service.

The former Lagos state governor, who spoke partly in Yoruba language, said:

“This election season has been a hybrid of facts and falsehood, truth and lies. I would like the election to be one based on facts and truth.

“What is a candidate's record of performance and what are his policies. I ask you to urge your followers to come out and vote and to do so wisely.

“Vote for a candidate that has vision for a peaceful, prosperous Nigeria where tolerance and compassion undergird our constitutional and legal rights.

“My pledge for fairness and justice is consistent with the tenets of Islamic faith. A leader in a plural society like ours is enjoined to be a leader of all. If elected, I shall govern in an honest and democratic manner in harmony with our nation's constitution.”

Citing his excellent stewardship as Lagos state chief executive, Tinubu promised to use that experience to lead Nigeria in the same spirit of innovation and pragmatic vision to uplift the nation.

On security, Asiwaju Tinubu vowed to end the reign of terror, kidnappings and other violent crimes by recruiting more personnel that would be trained and retrained, in addition to providing more security tools and gadgets for effective fight against criminal elements.

The nation's economy, according to Tinubu, would be diversified and restructured towards achieving at least 6 percent growth annually.

He added:

“Regarding the economy, we seek to repair the very structure of the economy. We can no longer flourish as an economy based on natural resource extraction.

“We must become a dynamic, diversified economy where those who want to work can find a good job. But let us also be a society sufficiently compassionate to help those who cannot help themselves.

“We must revive manufacturing and industrial growth so as to create jobs as well as produce the goods and services that improve the daily lives of the average person.

“We seek a minimum of 6 percent growth annually through reform of our industrial policy, infrastructural enhancement, power sector innovation and significant budgetary reform.”

Regarding the agricultural sector, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to guarantee food security through enhanced productivity and improved farm incomes in order to ensure that no child goes to bed without food to eat.

He further stated:

“In the end, may no Nigerian parent send a child to bed hungry, despairing what tomorrow might bring. Instead, let all of our children, regarding of their faith or creed, be able to lay their head down believing in a better tomorrow of hope renewed.”

