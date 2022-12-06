London, United Kingdom - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), is going ham on his opponent, stating that he is down to play dirty politics if his rivals fuel the same energy.

He made this known on Monday, December 5, while speaking to diasporans at the Chatham House in London, United Kingdom.

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Tinubu urged his fellow candidates to preach the message of anti-violence during the election period. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said:

“Yes, if you want to wrestle with the pig, you’ve got to live with the dirt. That’s what I’m doing. I got into politics knowing fully well that it is muddy water. Smog will come, and you will have to live with the dirt and make sure you are upright to finish the job.”

The former Lagos state governor further addressed the controversies around him, stating that his rivals have been disappointed after several attempts to make falter in his journey for the presidency.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Tinubu revealed that the controversy surrounding his studentship at the Chicago State University had been put to rest, noting that the institution has handed him a replacement for his misplaced certificate.

He said:

“Chicago State University where I graduated has attested to that. Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate from them.”

While reacting to the issue of electoral violence in his opening speech, the former Lagos state governor said he had advocated free and fair elections during his early days in politics.

He stated that he does encourage violence, and he will continue to be an advocate against electoral violence.

Tinubu said:

“I stand firmly against all forms of electoral violence and intimidation.

“Haven spent most of my career in political opposition, I have long fought against electoral malpractice and any attempt to extinguish the legitimate choice of voters. I will continue to do so, I promise.”

The APC chieftain, however, urged his fellow candidates to uphold and preach the same message as the election approaches its penultimate month.

Source: Legit.ng