Bola Tinubu's supporters and political associates in Zamfara are not resting on their oars ahead of the 2023 polls

A formidable politician in the state who is a member of the APC, has donated 70 cars to support the APC presidential campaign

Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, a serving House of Reps member from Zamfara state, has supported the campaign teams with cars

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Gusau - The director, contact and mobilization (northwest), of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has distributed 70 cars to all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state to boost campaign for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement released on Wednesday, December 7 in Abuja by Jaji's media office said the distribution was made on Tuesday, December 6 while flagging off his campaign for House of Representatives for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state.

Hon Aminu Jaji is a prominent politician in the Zamfara state chapter of the APC. Photo credit: @nassnigeria

Source: Twitter

While addressing party supporters and APC stakeholders, the statement said Hon Jaji, who is also the national coordinator, Baba For All, said the gesture is part of his personal contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We are here to kick start our campaign process as part of contribution to ensure the victory of Tinubu/Shettima and the APC in general.”

He described Tinubu as a credible politician with a wealth of experience to tackle security and economic challenges and lift Nigeria to a greater heights.

Jaji urged the electorates to support the APC and vote for Tinubu/Shettima ticket and other party candidates in the state, even as he expressed optimism that the APC will come out victorious in the 2023 general elections.

APC deputy national spokesman donates 46 vehicles to Tinubu/Shettima campaign

In a related development, the deputy national publicity secretary of APC, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka recently donated 46 cars to facilitate free movement for APC stakeholders to campaign vigorously for the party in Kogi state.

Ajaka explained that the rational behind the donation was borne by the fact that the campaign council must penetrate the grassroots for the presidential election.

He pointed out that the vehicles were donated to the 21 local government areas of Kogi state to enable the to kickstart campaigns.

2023: No presidential candidate better than Tinubu, says Ribadu

On his part, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that no presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections is better than Tinubu.

Ribadu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, made the comment on Thursday, November 10 during the inauguration of the APC's directorate of stakeholder relations.

The Adamawa-born politician said the job of galvanising support for APC has been made easy with the emergence of Tinubu as the party's standard bearer.

Source: Legit.ng