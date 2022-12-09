Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to receive major support even from opposition party chieftains

A recent one is from the Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, who has called on the youths to campaign and vote for the APC flagbearer in the 2023 election

According to the PDP senator, the former governor of Lagos state has done well in the political space and deserved all the support to win the 2023 presidency

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked youths across the country to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he has friendly policies for the youths.

Nnamani, a Senator under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed that the former Lagos Governor has shown that he has what it takes to come up with youth-friendly policies, Daily Trust reported.

Surprise as PDP senator asks youths to support Tinubu's ambition, ahead of 2023 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Chimaronke gives reasons why youths should vote for Tinubu

The Senator in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, December 8, said Tinubu on assumption of office in 1999 embarked on a series of sustainable policies towards addressing the high unemployment rate, sense of instability, and youth bulge that were unusual challenges for the class of 1999.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said Lagos at the time witness a significant influx of youths looking for better livelihood, adding that Tinubu recognided that it would have been disastrous if the youths were “left unattended, and therefore launched waves of reforms that re invigorated the economy and ensured that the vast majority of the working population, who were primarily youths, were employed”.

According to him, the APC Presidential Candidate established the Anti-Drug Misuse Campaign initiative to inform adolescents about the risks associated with illicit drugs use and pervasive drug abuse epidemic that successfully, destroyed many young people.

“To further address the challenges, Tinubu distributed over one million Naira in grants to each of the registered voluntary youth organizations as tokens of appreciation for their helpful efforts at reorientation and to encourage them to be more productive.

“Vocational training centers were developed by Tinubu’s administration in March 2003 to rehabilitate hoodlums, neighborhood boys, and the homeless who were desirous of making a turning point in their lives by economically empowering them through training in professions like carpentry, shoemaking, hair dressing and tie-and-dye”, the Senator said.

Nnamani was governor of Enugu between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu governed Lagos.

2023: Why marketing APC in 2023 will be a difficult task, top party chieftain spills hard truth

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, Evangelist Alphonsus Dudu, has averred that he finds it difficult to decipher the strategy his party would adopt in convincing Nigerians to support its candidates at different levels in the 2023 general election.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Dude as making the remark in an interview with newsmen at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday, December 8, on the occasion of the thanksgiving and 90th birthday anniversary of Francis Cardinal Arinze, former Prefect of Congregation of Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacrament in the Vatican City, Rome.

Dudu said that though he is a chieftain of the APC, yet, he would not hide his feeling of disappointments in the performance of his party across board. He said that he, many others in the party, and majority of Nigerians believe that the ruling class has not been very fair in fulfilling their campaign promises.

2023 presidency: Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim critic finally dump APC, joins Atiku at PDP Rally in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yakubu Dogara, an ex-speaker of the house of representatives, has dumped the APC and joined the PDP.

The former lawmaker had been a strong critic of Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, since the latter announced Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

After long criticism, Dogara announced support for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and subsequently get appointed into the PDP presidential campaign council.

Source: Legit.ng