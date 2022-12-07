2023 presidency: ‘We’ll use technology to tackle lies against Tinubu’

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Canada says it has raised a committee to deploy technology to tackle lies about the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

It said the committee will counter lies about Tinubu with facts, saying the opposition have turned social media to the harbinger of slander and blackmail.

This was contained in a statement by the new Chairman of APC in Canada, Omololu Nick Apata, and given to reporters in Akure.

Apata, in the statement, called on Nigerians to to support the party and its presidential candidate.

Apata noted that APC Canada hoped to deepen relations between Nigeria and Canada.

He said it will ensure the ruling APC maintained and sustained its growth, development and stability for generations yet unborn.

The statement said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are blessed to have Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a transformative and visionary politician as flagbearer. We are making our presence felt in Nigeria by working with and supporting the Diaspora Directorate, headed by Prince Ade Omole.

“We know our candidate is keen on technology as a vehicle for economic and social transformation.

“Apart from contributing financially and in materials, we are setting up a committee dedicated to debunking social media misinformation directed at our party and its candidate. There’s so much at stake in the elections, it is not surprising that in desperation, some people have turned social media to the harbinger of slander and blackmail. The role of the committee among others, will be to counter lies or misinformation towards our candidate with facts that will invalidate their tissue of lies.”

Source: Legit.ng