Governor Yahaya Bello is confident that the APC will take over the reigns of power in the 2023 elections

The governor made the statement on a day a top chieftain of the party donated 46 cars to the Kogi APC for easy movement and mobilisation

Murtala Yakubu Ajaka stated that he knows the vehicles will how politicians facilitate free movement for the stakeholders to campaign vigorously

Lokoja - Kogi governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has pledged to deliver the state to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

Bello made the vow while speaking at the distribution of 46 campaign vehicles to the campaign coordinators, local government chairmen of APC and other critical stakeholders for the Tinubu/Shettima campaign at the Government House, Lokoja on Wednesday, November 23.

Pharm Asuku launched the vehicles on behalf of Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

The vehicles were donated by the deputy national publicity secretary of APC, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka to facilitate free movement for the stakeholders to campaign vigorously for the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku stated that the APC has done well in Kogi and it is determined to win the election and deliver Kogi to APC, Tinubu/Shettima.

He noted the the many legacies of his administration are littered across the state, noting that APC has done very well and the citizens will not want to go back to Egypt and rather work for the party.

The governor noted that over 3,000 foot soldiers who monitor the election in the 21 local government area of Kogi state, stressing that at least 10 from the wards

On his part, Ajaka explained that the rational behind the donation was borne by the fact that the campaign council must penetrate the grassroots for the presidential election.

He pointed out that a total of 46 vehicles were donated to the 21 local government areas of Kogi state to enable the to kickstart campaigns.

He pledged that more vehicles would be donated to women and youths respectively, adding that the campaign is a project in which every one must participate and campaign for the ruling party.

