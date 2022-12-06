The Muslim/Muslim ticket flagged by the All Progressives Congress has been commended by an Islamic cleric

The cleric said that Nigerians should be more concerned about competence of candidates rather their religion

Sheikh Ibrahim Daimagoro also cited the case in Osun state where both the governor and his deputy are both Christains

A renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim Daimagoro, on Monday, December 5, announced his plan to support the Muslim/Muslim ticket flagged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

The Punch reports that Daimagoro stated that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the ruling party's decision to pair its presidential and vice-presidential candidates who are of the same faith.

Speaking at a prayer session organised in honour of Kwara state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, the cleric cited the election of two Christain candidates in Osun state.

He noted that the people of Osun state overlooked religious sentiment to vote for that which is right for them.

Danmaigoro added that same should be allowed at the national level, saying that the most important thing in an election is the emergence of a candidate who has the interest of the people at heart.

His words:

“If there is nothing wrong in the people of Osun State voting for the PDP’s Christian-Christian ticket, then there is nothing wrong in Nigerians supporting the presidential candidate of the APC and his running mate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kassim Shettima who are both Muslims.

“What should be paramount in the minds of Nigerians is the election of capable hand as the nation’s next president and Tinubu has all it takes to make Nigeria great again."

