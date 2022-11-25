One of the biggest stories over the week in mainstream Nigerian news media was the threat from Governor Charles Soludo to deface campaign billboards and posters belonging to Peter Obi over unpaid taxes for them.

Tension in Anambra As Soludo Issues Fresh Threat to Peter Obi, Gives Him Ultimatum

Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, had threatened Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, that his posters and billboards in the state would be defaced if he failed to clear the debts on them.

Other political parties and candidates would also be affected if they failed to pay up the debts.

Naira Redesign: CBN Issues New Directive to Banks as Deadline for Return of Old Notes Approaches

All banks across the country had been ordered to work on Saturdays from now until January 31, to give every customer the opportunity to return their existing naira notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria gave the directive as a sequel to its plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes, and release the new notes by December 15, 2022.

Atiku Support Group Dumps PDP Presidential Candidate, Endorses Another Flagbearer

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Youths for Atiku Political Group (YOFA) group has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 22, the group said it is not backing Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Malami Reveals What Wike Has Done to Judiciary In Rivers, Calls Him New Name

Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and the attorney general of the federal has referred to Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state as Mr. Project.

Malami gave the governor the new name while commending him for taking up the challenge to increase the number of Law Schools in Nigeria to 7.

Prominent Wike’s Ally Dumps G5 Governors, Joins Atiku, Donates 20 Buses for PDP Presidential Campaign

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe state and political ally of Rivers state governor, had abandoned the G5 governors and the Integrity Group and joined the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

The Integrity Group is the political group formed by G5 governors to accommodate the PDP members who are supporting them against Atiku and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike Drops Another Bombshell, Says PDP "will know that khaki no be leather”

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, had rubbished the threat of being sacked from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor disclosed that he would respond appropriately if he is sacked from the party.

2023 Presidency: 5 Strong APC States Tinubu May Not Win in 2023 and Why

Though it’s usually expected that presidential candidates in Nigeria’s elections win states where the sitting governors belong to their parties, there may be some exceptions in 2023.

Due to at least two factors, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may not win in some states where the sitting governors are members of the ruling party.

