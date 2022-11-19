Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said he would show the PDP pepper if the rumour that the party would sack him turns out to be true

Wike said he is waiting for the such day to come to reality, adding that's is when the leadership of the opposition will see his true colour

The governor has been leading four other governors of the party is calling for justice and equity within the leadership structure of the party

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has rubbished the threat of being sacked from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor disclosed that he would respond appropriately if he is sacked from the party, The Nation reported.

He vowed to show the party his true colour if he is sacked from the opposition.

Governor Wike spoke at the banquet organised in honour of the G5 governors in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Friday, November 18.

The G5 governors include Oyo state Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom of Benue stateIfeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Abia state Okezie Ikpeazu and Wike himself.

The aggrieved governors are demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP in the name of fairness and justice before they would support Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

His statement reads in part:

“They say they will sack me. I have been looking for the day they will sack me. Then they sack me, I pepper you. You will know that khaki no be leather”.

