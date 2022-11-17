All banks across the country have been ordered to work on Saturdays from now until January 31, to give every customer the opportunity to return their existing naira notes.

The Punch reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria gave the directive as a sequel to its plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes, and release the new notes by December 15, 2022.

Banks will now open on Saturdays until January 31, 2023. Photo: Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN's director of the corporate communications department, Osita Nwasinobi, while speaking at the apex bank's fair in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Thursday, November 17, said that the new and existing notes shall remain legal tender until January 31, 2023.

Nwasinbobi noted that the already existing notes shall cease to be legal tender at the expiration of the date given by the bank.

At the fair which was themed, “Promoting financial stability and economic development", Nwasinobi represented by the acting director of corporate communications, Akpama Uket, assured that the Deposit Money Banks have been directed to immediately start returning the existing currencies to the CBN.

His words:

“They have also been instructed to receive the existing banknotes beyond the threshold stipulated by the cashless policy without charges to customers.

“Consequently, you must return all the current N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes to your bank before the expiration of the deadline."

The apex bank also warned citizens of the consequences of mishandling naira notes as usually witnessed at parties and events.

It said:

“Let me also reiterate the need to handle the naira with care. The naira remains a symbol of our national pride. Treat it with utmost dignity.

“Do not spray, squeeze or counterfeit the naira, as default goes with consequences.”

