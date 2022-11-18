The attorney general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has commended the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, for his support to the judiciary

Malami, at the commissioning of a new law school, started and completed by Wike in Rivers state, described Wike as Mr Project

The minister of justice noted that Wike did not just build the law school but has been supporting federal courts in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and the attorney general of the federal has referred to Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state as Mr Project.

According to the video shared by Channels Television on its Twitter page, Malami gave the governor the new name while commending him for taking up the challenge to increase the number of Law Schools in Nigeria to 7.

The attorney-general was in Rivers state to commission the newly built law school which was started and completed by the governor within one year.

The minister recalled how they began the discussion in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital while disclosing that Governor Nyesom Wike has been supporting federal courts in the state.

According to Malami:

"Wike is an unrelenting advocate of true federalism in Nigeria. I commend your good heart and statesmanship."

How many APC leaders Wike has invited to commission projects in Rivers, a PDP state?

Recall that Wike, a governor of the Peoples Democratic Party, has invited top leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition to commission projects in Rivers state.

Some APC leaders who have visited Rivers state to commission projects include Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the APC.

Source: Legit.ng