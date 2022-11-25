On Thursday, November 24, former Secretary of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal announced that the Northern APC Christian Leaders are endorsing Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi for the 2023 general election.

The Northern APC Christian Leaders is an aggrieved group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yakubu Dogara is among the northern APC Christian leaders not backing Peter Obi. Photo credits: Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Members of the group chaired by former SGF Lawal are against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

Thus, after several moves to convince the APC to review its decision on the same faith ticket, Lawal announced on Thursday that the group is backing Obi.

Peter Obi's endorsement: We are not with Babachir Lawal, Dogara, others say

Shortly after Lawal's announcement on Thursday, eight members of the aggrieved northern APC Christians jointly released a statement, distancing themselves from the former SGF's position.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They said Lawal's endorsement of Obi was his personal decision.

According to them, the group has taken a decision on the 2023 presidential election and will soon make it known to the public at an interfaith event to be held very soon.

Here's a list of the eight members of the group who have distanced themselves from backing Obi:

Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives Simon Acbuba, a former Deputy Governor of Kogi state Hon. Albert Atiwurcha Prof Doknan Sheni Mela A. Nunge, SAN, Gen Ishaya Bauka (rtd) Prof Ibrahim Haruna Mrs Leah Olusiyi.

Northern APC governor Soludo's comment devalued Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state dismissed surveys that put Peter Obi ahead of other contenders in the 2023 presidential elections.

The governor spoke during a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, November 23.

He said the criticisms of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, by the incumbent governor Charles Soludo devalued his predecessor as a presidential candidate to less than 10 kobo.

2023 presidency: Ohanaeze Worldwide rndorses Peter Obi

In another report, Ohanaeze Ndigbio Worldwide, an Igbo socio-cultural association, has affirmed its support for Peter Obi.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, chairman, the Ohanaeze council of elders, said the forum believes supporting Obi is the right thing to do.

Legit.ng notes that the association is different from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group chaired by George Obiozor.

Source: Legit.ng