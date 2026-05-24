Prophet Godwin Ikuru has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election

Prior to the 2023 elections, Prophet Ituen accurately predicted the outcome of the last contest, correctly foreseeing Tinubu’s victory

The cleric said that Peter Obi, who contested for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023, will not become the president of the country in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has prophesied that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will continue as the president of Nigeria.

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru stated that the opposition cannot defeat Tinubu at the polls in 2027.

Prophet Godwin Ikuru tips President Tinubu to win the 2027 election despite opposition challenges from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Ikuru prophesies Tinubu's victory

The cleric said:

“What God gave to me is what I will share. Who will be the president? Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Prophet Ikuru's video can be watched in full below via Facebook:

2027 election: Tinubu faces opposition

Legit.ng reports that the leading aspirants for January 2027’s presidential election are Tinubu of the ruling APC, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Since taking office in May 2023, President Tinubu's government has implemented economic reforms, ending fuel subsidy and floating the naira.

A recent World Bank report stated that Nigeria's economy had recorded its largest growth in the past decade. However, Nigerians have been feeling the pinch; the cost of living has surged, and millions are struggling to afford basic necessities, including food, housing, and transportation.

For many grappling with inflation and rising insecurity, the opposition promises a new political vehicle, but its chances remain uncertain.

Nigerians are set to return to the polls in 2027 to elect their leader amid President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing tenure. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

While some Nigerians have blamed President Tinubu for the worsening insecurity in the country, others have condemned individuals allegedly exploiting the situation for political gain, warning that such actions undermine national efforts to restore peace and stability.

"Politicising insecurity will not do anybody any good. Even if Tinubu leaves in 2027, insecurity will not end. In fact, it will increase. What we should be asking is an accelerated restructuring of the country, state policing, empowering existing vigilante groups and forest rangers across the country, backed by the Army. Muhammadu Buhari's years were destructive as he made it worse. When he left, did insecurity stop?" Ope 'Sokan, an APC chieftain, told Legit.ng.

Within the ADC, the coalition’s organisers said consultations are ongoing as part of a broader roadmap to unseat Tinubu in the 2027 election democratically. According to them, that remains the only viable path to reclaim Nigeria from those they allege have hijacked the country.

Osasogie shares vision on 'election outcome'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Emmanuel Osasogie of the Centre for the Word, Prayers, Healing, Deliverance, and Total Salvation, Lagos, prophesied that the APC will win the 2027 presidential election.

Osasogie made the revelation in a video shared on his Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, stating that the Lord revealed several things to him during a spiritual encounter.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng