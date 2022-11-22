The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lost the support of one of its support groups, Youths for Atiku Political Group (YOFA)

YOFA, in a statement released on Tuesday, November 22, said it is backing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The group, which has transitioned to Youths for Peter Obi (YOPO) also revealed why it's no longer supporting Atiku after backing him in 2019

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Youths for Atiku Political Group (YOFA) group has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 22, the group said it is not backing Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Legit.ng gathers that the group comprises of young, vibrant Nigerian youths who advocate for youth/women development and participation in politics.

2023 presidency: Why we dumped Atiku, group reveals

The group said it supported Atiku in 2019 based on zoning and the belief that the PDP presidential candidate was the most viable to compete against President. Muhammadu Buhari.

YOFA said after the 2019 election, its members unanimously endorsed power rotation and urged the PDP to zone the presidency to the south.

The group said it withdrew its support for the PDP after jettisoning the rotation principle and producing another northern candidate.

YOFA reveals why it's backing Peter Obi

YOFA, which has changed its name to Youths for Peter Obi (YOPO), said it decided to back the LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, because they "are young, diverse, competent, energetic, kind-hearted,"

The group added that Obi and his running mate have the character to deal decisively with Nigeria's current issues and challenges.

It called on Nigerians to support Obi to "take Nigeria from consumption to production."

"Mr. Peter Obi, 61, the candidate of the Labour Party, is and remains our endorsed candidate and will enjoy the free online and offline support of this structure," the group said.

2023 presidency: Tony Umez endorses Peter Obi

In a related development, Veteran Nigerian actor, Tony Umez, endorsed Obi ahead of the upcoming presidential election in February 2023.

Umez made known his choice in an interview with BBC, adding that he would vote for the former Anambra state governor in next year's polls.

Giving reasons for the endorsement, the Nigerian actor said the Labour Party candidate has always been saying the right things and has done the right things in the past.

