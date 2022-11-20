Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has threatened to demolish posters and billboards of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate

In a statement by ANSAA, the Anambra government said posters and billboards of politicians that were erected illegally will be demolished

Recall that Soludo in his recent outburst alleged that Peter Obi's supporters have been erecting billboards and pasting posters without the government's authorisation

Akwa, Anambra - Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has threatened Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, that his posters and billboards in the state would be defaced if he failed to clear the debts on them.

According to The Nation, other candidates and political parties were also threatened to pay up debt too or face the same action, a statement by Anambra state signage and advertising agency (ANSAA), said.

Tony Ujubuonu, the MD/CEO of ANSAA who signed the statement on Sunday, November 20, warned that the government would embark on defacing billboards and posters of political parties and candidates who have failed to pay the agency.

According to the agency, the enforcement of the order would commence on November 5, 2022.

The statement reads in part:

“Some political party candidates are erecting billboards on their own ignorantly. The Agency wants to state that this is not only wrong but illegal and any such billboard would be brought down without any notice, the structure seized permanently and auctioned."

Recall that the Anambra governor recently accused Obi's supporters of posting posters and erecting billboards in the state without government approval.

