Kwara state - There is fresh political tension in Kwara State following reports that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has altered his earlier position on his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

The governor, who had previously been reported to have backed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, is now said to have shifted his support to the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu.

Breaking: Tension as Kwara Gov Makes U-Turn, Rejects Former Preferred Candidate, announces New One

Source: Facebook

Speaker Danladi-Salihu emerges as new preferred candidate

Under the new arrangement, Danladi-Salihu, who hails from Kwara North, is understood to be the governor’s current preferred choice to succeed him.

He is expected to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket alongside other aspirants during the party’s primary election scheduled for today.

The development marks a significant shift in the internal dynamics of succession politics within the ruling party in the state.

Earlier endorsement of Yahaya Seriki revisited

Governor AbdulRazaq had earlier been reported to have endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, who is from Kwara Central, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship race.

Seriki was expected to contest the APC ticket alongside about 15 other aspirants in the party’s primaries initially scheduled for Thursday.

Political realignment sparks uncertainty ahead of primaries

The reported reversal has triggered renewed discussions among political stakeholders in the state, with attention now focused on how the development may influence the outcome of the APC governorship primaries.

Party members are expected to converge for the exercise as aspirants jostle for the ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng