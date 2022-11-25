The camp of Governor Wike has lost one of its key allies, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, to the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

A former governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has pledged to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win in 2023.

The PDP chieftain spoke on Monday, November 21, at the Gombe Township Stadium, the venue of the PDP presidential campaign.

He described Atiku as the next “president of Nigeria", Daily Trust reported.

Dankwambo also donated 20 buses to the campaign of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He announced the donation when Atiku visited Gombe for the PDP presidential campaign rally in the state.

Dankwambo dumps Wike, G5 governors

Until his surprise appearance at the PDP presidential rally, the former Gombe governor was a political ally and strong supporter of Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, Legit.ng earlier reported.

He used to be part of the aggrieved PDP chieftains who are not backing Atiku's presidential bid after Iyorchia Ayu refused to step down as the party's national chairman.

However, with his presence at the rally and donation of vehicles, Dankwambo has dumped the Wike's camp and keyed into the Atiku project.

2023 presidency: PDP crisis worsens as G5 Governors take strong action against Atiku

Meanwhile, the internal crisis rocking the PDP took a new twist as the G5 governors refused to campaign for Atiku when they flagged off the 2023 elections campaign in Umuahia, Abia state, on Thursday, November 24.

Speaking during the campaign, Wike vowed that the group, now known as ‘Integrity Group’, would continue to fight for equity, fairness, and justice for the benefit of the poor masses.

The Rivers state governor urged Abia residents to follow Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and ensure that all the PDP candidates for the 2023 general election were elected.

