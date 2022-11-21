The Wike camp has lost one of its prominent members, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, to the camp of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Dankwambo, the immediate-past governor of Gombe state, used to be among the aggrieved PDP chieftains who were not campaigning for Atiku due to Iyorchia Ayu's continued stay in office

However, in a major blow to the Wike camp, Dankwambo showed up at Atiku's rally in Gombe state on Monday, November 21, and donated 20 buses

Gombe state - Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe state and political ally of Rivers state governor, has abandoned the G5 governors and the Integrity Group and joined the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

The Integrity Group is the political group formed by G5 governors to accommodate the PDP members who are supporting them against Atiku and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe state, has left Governor Wike's camp and joined Atiku's campaign. Photo credit: @PDP2023Atiku

Dankwambo was a prominent member of the Wike Group, which has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, over the continued stay of Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

With Ayu's refusal to resign, the group has since withdrawn from the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council.

Dankwambo shows up at Atiku's campaign in Gombe

However, to the surprise of many, Dankwambo joined Atiku and other party stalwarts in Gombe on Monday, November 21, for the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gombe state, Leadership reported.

The immediate-past governor of Gombe state was sighted right from the Gombe Airport welcoming party chieftains to the rally venue, where he also took his turn to speak to party members and supporters.

The master of the ceremony, Senator Dino Melaye, later announced that Dankwambo donated 20 buses to the Atiku/Okowa campaign in the northern state.

