Leaders across Africa and the world have been urged to ensure to they are alive to their responsibilities to the people

The call on the leaders to live up to expectations was made by the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Church

According to Enenche, it is not possible for anyone to give average performance and expect to reap excellence

The senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has warned leaders against failure to take up their responsibility of delivering good governance to the people.

Speaking during a private meeting with the president of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, his wife and key members of his cabinet at the State House in Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe, the cleric said there is a need for leaders to give their all to the job they have been called to do.

The meeting took place after Enenche ministered at a Pastors’ Conference in Malawi.

Pastor Enenche have urged African leaders to take up their responsibilities and deliver on their service to God and the people. Photo: Dunamis International Gospel Church

Source: UGC

Speaking on the subject, “True Leadership”, Enenche, who was in the company of his wife, Becky submitted that every leader who fails to accept responsibility has agreed to end as a liability.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He noted that leaders are designed to see far ahead unlike their followers who are basically fixated on minor things that affect them.

His words:

"The limit of vision is the limit of destination. What we see determines what we can seize. What we visualize determines what we can realize.

"The leader is a visionary who sees over 15 years ahead. He sees things others can’t see. That is what makes him a leader."

Leaders must be mindful of the position God placed them

The cleric, who anchored his message on 1 Samuel 17:34, reminded participants that nobody came into the world with anything and everyone would definitely leave the world empty, just the same way they came

He admonished those in positions of authority to be mindful of the fact that their seats are ‘terminal diseases’ which will end sooner or later.

He added:

“There are many leaders today who are fixated on making a living instead of making a generational difference or impact. Don’t forget that your posterity is more important than your prosperity. What you leave behind is more important than what you make.

“Many leaders don’t know that none of us will take anything out of this life. We brought nothing here and we are taking nothing out of this place. The impact must be placed ahead of comfort.”

Speaking further, the cleric schooled leaders of the country on the need to release the best of their potential in order to function effectively as leaders.

He said:

“Leaders release their full potential. They give out the very best of their potential. They don't hold back anything because we know that the best of life answers to the best of man. You can’t give out the average and reap excellence.

“If you are gunning for excellence in life, the best of your potential must be released.”

Enenche also warned leaders against using and dumping people on whose shoulders they climbed into power.

President of Malawi reacts

Speaking on behalf of the president at the conference, Colleen Zamba, the secretary to the president and cabinet, said the coming of Enenche and his wife marks a new beginning for the people and government of Malawi.

Also, during the grand finale of the crusade at the Silver Stadium, later that evening, the government and people of Malawi, represented by the president, Lazarus Chakwera, did a presentation of honour to the senior pastor of Dunamis.

The President also led his people to hand over their nation to God, as Eneche prayed for him and the nation, prophetically releasing the blessing of God upon the land and her people for a drastic and all-around transformation.

He was joined by President Chakwera and his wife, Dr Monica Chakwera to lift up the nation of Malawi before God.

Speaking shortly after the powerful prayer session, the Chakwera thanked Enenche and his wife for coming to the nation of Malawi at a time when they needed him most.

He specifically appreciated Deborah Paul-Enenche for her wonderful music ministration, saying, “I thank Deborah Enenche for coming down to Malawi. A wonderful singer,” he said amid cheers from the congregation.

'Don't rig to lead, don't take church, Christians for granted', pastor issues stern warning to politicians

Nigerian politicians had been warned against working against the will of the people before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

This call was made by the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, on Tuesday, July 12.

According to Enenche, leaders who have taken the church and Christians for granted will soon know between them and God who owns the land.

Trouble for killers, others in Nigeria as Abuja pastor leads prayers at deliverance crusade

Pastor Paul Enenche had issued a strong warning to killers, armed bandits, and their sponsors scattered all over Nigeria.

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre said the current situation in the country is unprecedented.

According to the pastor during a deliverance crusade, the nation will become the burial ground for these killers and their sponsors alike.

Source: Legit.ng