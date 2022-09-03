The disparities between PDP's bannerman, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state will be brought to the table again

It is believed that a scheduled date has been agreed upon between the duo to open negotiations before the start of party's campaigns

The two political giants have been in the midst of the party crisis and only the duo can resolve it as it stands now

FCT, Abuja - Sources within the ranks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have revealed that the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reached an agreement with Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 7.

As reported by the Daily Independent newspaper, the new date for the duo to meet is a follow-up to of their last meeting in London some few days back.

One of the demands of Governor Nyesom Wike is the removal of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the London meeting ended in a deadlock as the duo was unable to reach a common ground which further drags the ongoing crisis in the party.

A source said:

“What I can tell you is that it was agreed that Waziri gets back to Wike in two weeks’ time after the London meeting. I think the meeting will take place next week, possibly on Wednesday if I am correct.

“The PDP hopeful understands the ‘optics’ of the whole crisis, adding that the Adamawa State-born politician remains hopeful of a positive resolution of the problems within the party."

"Atiku is open to peace talk" - Source

The source reveals that the presidential hopeful of the party is open to a peaceful resolution in order to keep the party united ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

However, the source further revealed that Atiku is ready to entertain Wike's demand if only it is reasonable to an extent.

Another source who gave an account of the current development revealed that some of the party members who want the exit of the incumbent party chairman (Dr Iyorchia Ayu) have other agendas.

The source said:

“Even though I don’t wish to dabble into this issue, I have to ask; what is the ulterior motive of the people calling for the resignation of Senator Ayu at this time when the commencement of campaigns is just a few weeks away?

“I concede that there might be some merit in the agitation of these people but what I don’t feel comfortable with is the timing. I think we should all wait till after the election for such clamour.

