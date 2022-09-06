Professor Christopher Imumolen has vowed that if elected as president, impunity and lawlessness will end in Nigeria

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the perceived lawlessness of Nigerians is due to bad leadership

He said Nigerians will naturally begin to adapt when the leadership at the centre set examples of discipline and integrity

Lagos - Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has vowed to put an end to the incessant cases of impunity and lawlessness that has seemed to dog the Nigerian way of life for decades.

The youthful presidential says there should be a change in mentality, adding that it would naturally come should the government begin to take seriously the issue of swift and adequate dispensation of justice seriously.

Prof Imumolen says Nigerians will adapt if they government at the centre has integrity. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview with Television Continental (TVC), Imumolen said a system which allows people to break the law without being held accountable is a system setting itself up for anarchy, instability and persistent security upheavals now being witnessed all over the country.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I have never believed that Nigerians are a lawless people. Rather, I'll choose to put the blame at the doorsteps of a system that blatantly refuses to punish infractions or acts of criminality when they are committed.

“Are those who insist that Nigerians are lawless not surprised to see them adapt quickly when they travel outside the shores of this country?

“We have had convoys of governors, and lately that of the president waylaid, attacked by bandits with no consequence. Can that happen in saner climes where the issue of security is tackled, using technology in gathering intelligence?

“So, this is an area me and my government will beam a searchlight should I be given the people's mandate to become president come 2023.

“We shall not only, as a matter of expediency, pursue a policy that seeks to identify trouble spots, and those behind them, we shall be strengthening our security system through digitalisation to make the process of crime-fighting and punishment for law breakers a key objective.

“And I am confident that once Nigerians begin to see this change in attitude where people, no matter their status, titles or level of influence, are not treated as sacred cows but are made to answer for their crimes by the government of the day, Nigerians will naturally begin to adapt.”

2023: I'll fix various sectors if elected president, says Accord presidential candidate

Recall that Prof Imumolen recently declared that he is not going to waste time in fixing the rot in virtually every sector of the Nigerian economy should he be elected the country's president in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

While articulating his manifesto for 2023, the presidential aspirant identified very critical areas of the economy that has remained problematic for the country since it gained independence in 1960.

According to him, true development can only begin when every abandoned projects scattered around the country are completed.

2023: ADC suspends its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, from the party, accusing him of false, misguided and defamatory video he made and circulated, among other infractions.

This was revealed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 3 and signed by the party's deputy national chairman (politics), Dr. Bamidele Ajadi.

The party said the decision was taken after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, September 2.

Source: Legit.ng