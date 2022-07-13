The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has voiced his anger at the manner in which political leaders take Christianity and the Church for granted in Nigeria.

The fiery preacher said some politicians in Nigeria have pushed Christians to the wall for too long without any form of regard.

Airing his view on the current political situation across the country, Enenche's comment followed condemnation in many quarters against the announcement of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the All progressives congress ahead of the 2023 election.

Pastor Paul Enenche warned politicians against taking Christians and the churches in Nigeria for granted. Photo: Dunamis International Gospel Centre

Speaking during Tuesday's Healing and Deliverance Service at the Glory Dome which was monitored by Legit.ng, the pastor warned that the same people who have ruined the nation for years are still the ones presenting themselves for leadership.

He also warned that anyone planning to rig or kill in order to force his way into power against the wishes of Nigerians will end up like King Nebuchadnezzar.

His words:

“Anybody who wants can spend one quadrillion naira to rig election, but the will of God in Nigeria will be done in this season. Any amount of money they want to spend will not be enough to rig the election in the favour of evil.

“Is it not a shame, people say they don’t want you, yet you spend money to impose yourself on them?" the fiery preacher queried.

Leading with purpose

Urging those who want to take the seat of power to work towards leading with purpose Enenche said it is a shame that those who are rejected by the people tend to impose themselves on citizens.

He added:

“Don’t rig to lead. Don't kill to come into power, it is the people that should determine whether they want you or not.

“The same people who destroyed our land, who misruled the land are still presenting themselves for leadership including those who are architects of terrorism in Nigeria. It won't happen under the watch of God. Something must give way, and it is evil that must give way."

God will rule over the affairs of Nigeria

Enenche who strongly believes that God will never allow evil to continue to rule over the affairs of Nigeria said that the God who answers by fire will bring instant alteration and you will see the answer.”

He also recalled how those in power who promised Nigerians 'change' ended up reducing the once-celebrated ‘Giant of Africa’ to a midget.

His words:

“Nobody should be afraid of the mess that is going on today in the political circle because we have a God in heaven that will answer us by fire.

“Anything they want, let them do now, but when Jehovah steps in, there will be a drastic change.

“Don't be worried about who somebody picked as president or who they picked as vice president, it doesn't matter, that is just the decision of man.

“There are people who don’t think the church matters. They have taken the Church and Christianity for granted for too long, but the God we serve is about to answer them by fire and He will show them who owns the land.

“In this season, any attempt to subvert the will of the people will be met with a shocking response. Any attempt to further impose evil on our land, they will be shocked at what they will see.

"Imagine where they have brought us: Nigeria is now number one country for religious intolerance globally, almost top in poverty, terrorism, and yet, they want everyone to keep quiet as if everything is normal, never!

