The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo, has sent a message to Nigerian pastors ahead of the 2023 general election

In the build up of the September campaign of all political parties, Keyamo urged clerics not to dabble into politics but to focus on their core mandates

He however urged pastors to be mindful of political predictions as they might regret the outcome after the 2023 polls

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the minister of state for labour and employment and spokesperson for the presidential campaign organisation of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has advised pastors and other clerics to learn lessons from 2015 and avoid throwing their weight behind some candidates.

Keyamo, who spoke in an exclusive interview with The Punch in Abuja, also advised the clerics to “face their core mandates”.

Ahead of 2023, Festus Keyamo says the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is perfect for Nigeria. Photo credit: @BolaTinubu

Source: Twitter

He said:

“Having pastors tilt towards a particular candidate is a good thing for the country but after they fail, they will now go back to their core mandate. It is a mistake they are making and it is important they make it. I thought they would have learnt their lessons to separate the church from politics in 2015; they have not.

"Their duty is to lead people into the kingdom of God and not to (the Presidential) Villa. Villa is not heaven. God is allowing this to happen now because, after 2023, they would realise the mistakes they have made and that they have plunged the church into where they should not have.”

