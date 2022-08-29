The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that party affiliation does not transcend to good governance.

Speaking at the flag-off of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, held on Monday, August 29, his administration has continued to render good governance to the people of the state.

Governor Wike has said that good governance is not about party affiliation. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Twitter

Wike said that he has delivered good government to the people of the state to strengthen the development in Rivers state.

His words:

“Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy.

"Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party.

“Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end."

Leading the people to the right alliance

Further speaking on leading the people aright, the governor said it would always be difficult for seasonal politicians who failed to deliver on their mandate or service to the people to solicit votes.

He also noted that now that he has delivered in infrastructural development in Eneka, he can always come back to the locality to ask the people for their support.

He added:

“Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you have also heard from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time.”

