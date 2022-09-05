The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah has played down talks that the Christian and Muslim communities in Nigeria are at loggerheads as presumed by some sections of the society.

According to the Punch newspaper, Bishop Kukah during an interview with TVC news on Monday, September 5 stated that there’s no rift or problem between both religions.

Bishop Kukah as gathered by Legit.ng accused the political leaders of Nigeria as the major problem stating that the country has continued to breed irresponsible leaders who use religion to manipulate the Nigerian people.

He said:

“There is no problem between Christians and Muslims. There is a problem between irresponsible leaders who don’t want to govern properly; irresponsible Christian religious leaders who have now seen religion as a tool of oppression instead of a tool for liberation.

“This has been the thrust of my argument because these are two areas of study. With all sense of modesty, I have spent a good part of my life studying theology and studying religion and society.”

Bishop Kukah also noted that Nigeria has failed in a structure that will aid good governance and an enabling environment for citizens to function adequately in society.

He stated that leadership requires the basic interest of the people to be a top priority rather than one’s selfish interest.

Bishop Kukah further stressed on the need for Nigeria to be a country that respects and promotes the rule of law over religious or ethnic sentiments.

He said the role of religion in society should be properly outlined to avoid misconceptions and confusion amongst the Nigerian people.

The clergyman said:”

“The constitution guarantees us freedom of religion and freedom to decide what we don’t want. Religion is an association. I’m free to opt out of an association.

“But if we have these unresolved issues as to the boundaries of the power of the state, how much can be appropriated in the name of religion, then you’re going to have the chaos that we have. And this is why we’ve not been able; we’ve refused to scientifically define and address the role of religion.”

Source: Legit.ng