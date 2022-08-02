Residents of Umuahia, the Abia state's capital city were at the Township Stadium on Sunday, July 31 to beat the deadline for the Permanent Voters' Registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The residents in their numbers also enjoyed a musical concert which provided some soothing relief as they register for their PVCs

The event was organised by Akurulo Youth Foundation in partnership with Nigeria's electoral body

On Sunday, July 31, many Nigerians living in Umuahia, the Abia state capital city trooped out en masse to make good use of the final day for Permanent Voters' Registration.

In preparation for the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier announced that its voters' registration exercise would end on July 31.

At the Township Stadium located in the heart of the town, the PVC registration exercise facilitated by a nongovernmental organization, the Akurulo Youth Foundation was mounted at different points.

Eligible voters in Abia state were at the Abia Youth Concert in Umuahia to register for their PVCs. Photo: Ifeoma Umeh

Themed “Abia Youth Power Concert”, the exercise brought to the arena, eligible registrants who struggled to beat INEC's Sunday, July 31, deadline.

While electoral officials experienced difficulty registering citizens who were at the location in their numbers, more registration points were set up by the INEC in Umuahia to ensure that those that came out to register eventually did so before going home.

Foundation calls on INEC to extend PVC registration

Speaking during the concert, the facilitator of the programme and founder of Akurulo Youth Foundation, Ogala Osoka, confirmed that the event was organised to give eligible Nigerians, particularly the youths, the opportunity to become aware of their civic responsibilities and appreciate the need for them to exercise their franchise.

Osoka who described the event as successful said urged INEC to extend the PVC registration exercise.

According to him, such a move by the electoral body will enable many Nigerians to register for their PVCs.

He also argued that the number of people who trooped out for the exercise is an indication that many Nigerians have not registered and will be disentranced during the 2023 general elections.

Osoka commended the organizers and participants of the event, INEC and the people who came out to grace it.

He also observed that the outcome showed how prepared Nigerians are ready to do the right thing if the right leadership is in place.

The musical concert provided some soothing relief to those who came out to register for their PVCs as the music by renowned artists thrilled the large crowd. The stars who graced the occasion include Rugged Man, Mr Raw, J Martins etc.

Northwest, southwest lead as INEC registers 96.2 million

INEC had announced that the number of fresh registrants that completed their registration stood at 12,298,944.

Recall that the commission had ended the exercise on Sunday, after a one-month extension from the initial June 30 deadline.

According to INEC, the North-West geopolitical zone with a total of 22.67 million registered voters, has the highest number of registered voters.

2023: INEC reveals category of Nigerian adults who will not be allowed to vote

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said that it will have no choice but to delete the names of persons who do multiple registrations for voters' cards.

In his interaction with journalists on Monday, August 1, INEC's national commissioner for information and voters education, Festus Okoye, said the commission will delist such persons from its database, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Okoye added that the implication of this is that even after registration, some Nigerians will not be allowed to take part in the voting exercise come 2023 general elections.

Even more, the INEC commissioner said citizens who register more than once will be denied Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

