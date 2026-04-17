President Bola Tinubu's son, Olayinka, has been celebrated after graduating from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom (UK)

The ceremony, which was attended by Seyi Tinubu, has started trending on social media, with Seyi seen dressing his younger brother, Olayinka

The graduation came as their father, President Tinubu, met with his grassroots mobilisers in his bid to retain power in the 2027 general elections

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has been spotted attending the graduation ceremony of his younger brother, Olayinka, at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom (UK).

The moment captured the family’s presence and support during the ceremony, with Seyi joining in the celebration. The video has since circulated on social media, drawing reactions from users who praised the show of family support.

Seyi Tinubu attends his brother's graduation, Olayinka, from a UK university Photo Credit: @STinubu

Source: Twitter

Seyi Tinubu has been more vocal about the administration of his father. He not only defended his government but also ran a campaign for his return to office in the 2027 election, as he is now the founder of the City Boy Movement.

See the video of the moment on X here:

This is as their father, President Tinubu, tackled former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other opposition leaders, who have sworn to sack him in the 2027 general election.

The president, while hosting the Renewed Hope Ambassadors led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, April 16, said all the coalition leaders have history.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors are regarded as the president's political grassroots soldiers tasked with championing his campaign for the 2027 general election, just like the City Boy Movement.

During the meeting, President Tinubu told the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition that he would not be intimidated by their criticism. He described them as "noise makers", who have no respect for the rule of law.

Nigerians react as Tinubu drags the opposition

The video of the meeting, shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, has sparked significant reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tuale Mene commended the president:

"I have lived in this life for 4 decades plus, I have seen different presidents in this nation speak, I have never seen any one that speaks with so much confidence, conviction and clear direction of where he is going. Anyway, he also knows how to throw some jabs. He is good at it, too."

President Bola Tinubu hosts Renewed Hope Ambassadors Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Dapo Adesina praised President Tinubu for his response to the opposition:

"I’ve listened to many leaders speak in Nigeria, but it’s rare to find someone who embodies knowledge, intellect, and a sharp sense of humour all at once. They tried to “privatise” another man’s political party, and the response was a firm “no, no”—was the highlight for me. May Nigeria continue to succeed."

Usman Zakkah expressed his readiness to vote for Tinubu in 2027:

"We are all ready to support our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by voting for him for the second time in 2027, as Mr President said, we are not scared of street noise makers. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on your mandate we stand."

Alogbo praised the president's doggedness:

"Our Darling Daddy President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu just delivered that speech and reminded Nigeria that the man with the VISION is still holding the mic. Our Hope is Renewed In Asiwaju already."

See the video of the moment on X here:

Labour Party declares Tinubu as consensus candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was endorsed by the Labour Party, the platform where Peter Obi contested the 2023 presidential election.

Abayomi Arabambi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for the South-West, announced the development in an interview on Thursday, April 16.

According to Arabambi, the agreement to endorse Tinubu's second-term ambition was done with the knowledge of Governor Alex Otti, the party's only governor.

Source: Legit.ng