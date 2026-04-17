Nafiu Bala, a factional leader of the ADC, has openly criticised Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso after a recent conversation

Bala rejected Kwankwaso’s proposal for the North, accusing him of contributing to the country’s political troubles

He further claimed Kwankwaso’s refusal to step down in the last election weakened Northern unity and aided Tinubu’s victory

Nafiu Bala, a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has sent a strong message to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso following a recent conversation between the two.

Bala confirmed in an interview with Premier Radio that Kwankwaso personally reached out to him.

Nafiu Bala sends strong message to Kwankwaso as political tensions rise in the North. Photo credit: ADCnig/RKwankwaso/X

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso’s call

According to Bala, Kwankwaso called him to propose what he described as a solution for the North. Bala, however, rejected the idea outright, stating:

“Kwankwaso called me telling me this is the solution for the North, a way out, I said no. Any discussion concerning the North with people like you is rubbish because you’re the same people who destroyed the country.”

Election dispute

Bala went further to criticise Kwankwaso’s role in the last election. He claimed that Kwankwaso refused to step down for Atiku Abubakar, a fellow Northerner, despite appeals from political allies. Bala argued that Kwankwaso’s decision to contest under a smaller party weakened the Northern vote and indirectly paved the way for Bola Tinubu’s victory.

“Even in the last conducted election we begged Kwankwaso to step down for a Northerner, Atiku Abubakar, but he refused and went ahead with his candidature under a small party just to split our votes and pave the way for Tinubu.”

Political tensions in the North

This statement highlights ongoing tensions among Northern political leaders. Bala’s remarks reflect frustration with Kwankwaso’s political strategy and its perceived impact on the region’s influence in national politics.

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Who is Nafiu Bala?

Nafiu Bala is a Nigerian politician from Gombe State who rose to prominence as a factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He has been at the centre of the party’s leadership crisis, challenging the legitimacy of rival leaders and seeking recognition as the rightful national chairman.

Bala is known for his outspoken criticism of imposed leadership structures, his protests at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and his insistence on reforming the party to reflect democratic values. His activism has made him a key figure in ADC’s internal disputes and broader opposition politics in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso faces backlash as Nafiu Bala rejects his proposal for Northern unity. Photo credit: NafiuBala/x

Source: Facebook

Politician linked to INEC derecognition of ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala, a factional national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has confirmed his attendance at the party’s unveiling of the interim leadership led by David Mark in July 2025.

His presence was highlighted in viral videos shared by TheCable, showing him seated alongside Kenneth Okonkwo and other stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Since July 2025, the ADC has faced internal crises, with Bala and the Mark-led group both claiming leadership. The disputes escalated into legal battles, culminating in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) derecognising both factions, citing the March 12 court of appeal judgment.

Source: Legit.ng