The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the World Cup playoff in Morocco later today

Both countries begin a long journey through the playoffs, which could end at the World Cup if they win all games

Fans can connect with the match via multiple television stations and accredited live stream platforms by FIFA

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Panthers of Gabon are set to clash today, November 13, 2025, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco.

Nigeria and Gabon are two of the four best second-placed teams after the group stages of the CAF qualifying series were concluded in October.

Super Eagles ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria finished second in Group C with 17 points, behind group winners South Africa, and clinched the playoff spot thanks to a 4-0 win over Benin.

Gabon had a remarkable group stage campaign in Group F, narrowly missing out on the automatic ticket, after finishing behind African champion Cote d'Ivoire.

Nigeria drew Gabon based on FIFA rankings. 41st-placed Nigeria faces 77th-placed Gabon, while 54th-placed Cameroon faces 60th-placed DR Congo.

According to CAF, both matches will be played on November 13; Nigeria vs Gabon at 5 p.m., at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, while Cameroon and DR Congo will play at 8 p.m., at El Barid Stadium.

The winners of the two matches will face off on November 16 to decide Africa’s representative at the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Nigeria vs Gabon team news

The Super Eagles had a light training session on Monday with 14 players, including the early birds, captain William Troost-Ekong and others.

Eric Chelle had a full house of the invited 24 players before the training session on Tuesday, which unfortunately did not hold due to a protest from the players.

Super Eagles stars boycotted training to protest against the Nigeria Football Federation over outstanding allowances owed to the players for several years.

According to the NFF, the issue was resolved on Wednesday, in time for the players to train at Institut Royal de Formation Des Cadres in Salé for over three hours.

There are no reports of injuries, and only Semi Ajayi has no chance to feature due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards during the group stage.

Gabon players ahead of their match against the Super Eagles. Photo by Simon Maina/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Gabonese also have no fitness issues, so both teams are expected to be at full strength for the crucial match today in the city of Rabat in Morocco.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Gabon

The Super Eagles' match against Gabon will be live on SuperSport channels on DStv for the African audience and the FIFA+ app for international audiences. CAF’s YouTube channel and Sporty TV will also stream the match.

