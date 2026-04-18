Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has launched a fresh attack on the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, after he criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu

Wike, who was a former governor of Rivers, described Atiku as a serial contestant and loser in Nigeria's political sphere

The FCT Minister alleged that Atiku has continued to contest elections in Nigeria so that he can remain relevant in the country

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has taken a fresh swipe at the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, adding that he was a “serial contestant and loser”, and that he only tried to remain politically relevant by consistently contesting for elections.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, launched the attack on the former vice president while inspecting some projects in Abuja. He maintained that the criticism of Atiku on the administration of President Bola Tinubu did not have any credibility.

Nyesom Wike says Atiku Abubakar is a serial contestant and loser Photo Credit: @GovWike, @atiku

Source: Twitter

The minister said, “Atiku is a serial failure. He is a serial contestant and loser, and I am sure that in 2031, he will still contest,” Wike said, adding that Nigerians would not take such comments seriously.

He further argued that the political survival of the former vice president depends on his repeated contesting for office, adding that Atiku's track record did not support his claim about governance.

Nigerians react as Wike knocks Atiku

However, the video of Wike speaking on Atiku's criticism has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Citizen explained the danger of Nigerian politics:

"Politics is a Horrible Leveller, for the greedy. When Atiku was Vice President, this Wike man was a local govt chairman. Today, he don tear Atiku shirt for public, because that one think he has a presidential birth right..he must be the president."

Omoniyi Akintobi criticised the FCT Minister:

"Yes, we are seeing the projects u are executing in Abuja, we also saw how the Kugbe bus terminal, estimated to cost 30 to 50b nearly killed innocent citizens with no consequences. While people are hungry and battling with a high rate of inflation, you're cashing out through your inflated projects."

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike criticises Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Entelopson took a swipe at Wike over the Abuja bus terminal incident:

"Oga Wike, see your Kugbo Bus Terminal that ordinary wind blows apart. And you still left it like that, exposed. You say your government has done something."

Ben Obilo alleged corruption in the administration of the FCT under Wike:

"Talking nonsense……what has this government achieved that over 3 years now no budget has been passed, this is criminality at the highest level….. We go see naa come 2027."

Alistair described the former vice president as the biggest opposition in Nigeria, recalling its days in office:

"Serial opposition indeed. Even as VP, he was the biggest opposition the president had."

You can see the video of the minister on X here:

Wike moves to tears as senator dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, was moved to tears while speaking at the funeral of Senator Barinada Barry Mpigi in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

Wike, who was a two-term governor of Rivers, recalled how the late senator would visit him at his Abuja residence and pledge loyalty to him.

Mpigi died at the age of 64 on Thursday, February 19, and the minister's tribute generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng