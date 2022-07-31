The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will have no choice but to delete the names of persons who do multiple registrations for voters' cards.

In his interaction with journalists on Monday, August 1, INEC's national commissioner for information and voters education, Festus Okoye, said the commission will delist such persons from its database, Nigerian Tribune reports.

INEC said multiple registrations will disqualify some Nigerians from voting

Source: Original

Okoye added that the implication of this is that even after registration, some Nigerians will not be allowed to take part in the voting exercise come 2023 general elections.

Even more, the INEC commissioner said citizens who register more than once will be denied Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“As you are aware, when we cleaned up the data relating to the first and second quarter of the registration process, we removed over 46% of double and multiple registrants. So, we are going to subject this particular data for the third and fourth quarter of this registration process to the same clean-up.

“Thereafter, we are going to subject the entire data to display because section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, makes it mandatory for the commission to display the voters' register, for claims and objections in the 774 local government areas of Nigeria and in the 8,809 registration areas.

"And by our own projection, if we consolidate the Voters register, and it comes to around 95 million registered voters, the implication is that we are going to print over twenty-eight million, five hundred thousand pages of documents to be displayed in these areas and thereafter, we are supposed to print the Permanent Voter Cards of all the legally qualified registrants and then take them back to the states, take them back to the local government areas, take them back to the registration areas for people to collect their PVCs.

"Then we begin to audit our states and local government offices to make sure that all our non-sensitive materials are in place and then we begin to package our offices to get them ready for the 2023 general elections and continue with monitoring political parties campaigns, finances, and the other activities in the timetable and schedule of activities."

Source: Legit.ng