The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to extend the Continous Voters Registration for Permanent Voters' Cards.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Isa Rijau said extending the exercise will give more room for eligible citizens to participate in the 2023 voting process.

Rijau said he had observed that several eligible Nigerians had made appeals to INEC to extend the registration exercise to enable them to either begin the process or complete an already started process.

The political chieftain said it would have been appropriate for the electoral commission should consider their citizens' plea rather than end the PVC registration process.

His words:

“I appealed to the commission to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to enable eligible voters to get registered before the 2023 general elections.

“The extension is very important as it will build public trust toward useful electoral engagements in the 2023 general election"

Foundation calls on INEC to extend PVC registration as thousands of Abians try to beat deadline

Residents of Umuahia, the Abia state's capital city were at the Township Stadium on Sunday, July 31 to beat the deadline for the Permanent Voters' Registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The residents in their numbers also enjoyed a musical concert which provided some soothing relief as they register for their PVCs.

The event was organised by Akurulo Youth Foundation in partnership with Nigeria's electoral body.

INEC receives setback as thugs attack Catholic church, cart away PVC registration machines in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that some suspected thugs attacked St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ijesha, Surulere area of Lagos on Friday, July 29. The thugs disrupted PVC's registration that was in process.

The news has it that after the thugs disrupted the registration process, the hoodlums cart some INEC materials, including the registration machines.

One of the area residents who witnessed the disruption said that the thugs said they would not be allowed to vote for their candidate.

