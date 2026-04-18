Tunde Perry has shared the kind of plan they had for Portable if he had destroyed Soso Soberekon’s Rolls-Royce

Portable had cried out that they asked him to destroy the luxury ride, but he refused, as DJ Chicken’s dream about the setup Portable would face trended

Fans praised Portable for his street smarts and for not falling for the plan they had in store for him, they asked him to be friends with DJ Chicken again

Brand influencer Tunde Perry has come under intense backlash after he shared the kind of plan he and some other people had for street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

A few days ago, Portable cried out that he was asked to destroy Soso Soberekon’s Rolls-Royce while another car was allegedly brought for Carter Efe to destroy.

Reactions as Tunde Perry shares plan for Portable if he had broken Soso Soberekon’s Rolls-Royce. Photo credit@sososberekon/@tundeperry/@portablebely

Source: Instagram

According to him, he did not listen to them because he also wants to become an ambassador for the luxury whip.

While Perry was on a livestream with Oloba Salo, he opened up on what would have been done to Portable.

According to Perry, if Portable had fallen for their trick, he would have held him from behind while others captured him, and they would also ensure he pays for the damage.

He laughed over his plan, while Oloba Salo also joined him in laughing.

Oloba Salo reacts to Tunde Perry’s utterance

Reacting, Salo noted that Portable was very wise not to have fallen for the trick they had for him. According to him, the music star would have thought twice before making the kind of choice he made.

He asked why they could not give him a Toyota Corolla that he could easily pay for if he had destroyed it.

Recall that DJ Chicken had dreamt about Portable and shared a video online. He stated that some people were planning to set him up and warned him to be careful.

Many fans of the singer tagged him in the video, and they appreciated him for his efforts, but the dream did not come to pass.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Oloba Salo, Ashabi Simple's video

Fans of the singer reacted to the video. They dragged Tunde Perry and called him names over his utterance. Here are comments below:

@irawoluxury1998 reacted:

"And dj chicken don see this vision ooo Him say dem wan set portable up."

@thyaccientstone shared:

"Omooo this life."

@appetizer02 stated:

"Tunde Perry no be person true true

@sleemsizzy commented:

"Portable need to reconnect with chicken, omo when he came out to tell him that,they wants to set him up, Omoh people be dey laugh him oooo."

@david_ariola shared:

"When DJ chicken dream say them won set am up una think say na joke."

@ladfadun wrote:

"That is why we need to be careful how we judge people. Imagine they want to set him up for what exactly? Tunde Perry, don't worry, it's not long, you will learn."

Portable's lover, Queen Dami, replies to critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Queen Dami took her haters to the gallows for criticising her love affair with Portable.

She made a video where he used her lover's diss track to reply to naysayers.

Queen Dami danced joyfully to the diss track and stated that there was no perfect situation in life.

Source: Legit.ng