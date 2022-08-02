INEC has revealed that there is a website telling Nigerians that FG has extended the PVC registration exercise and can be done individually

The electoral body, while distancing itself from the website, reiterated that the exercise has ended and Nigerians should face the reality

INEC's spokesperson, Festus Okoye, stated that the commission has exclusive power to register voters and conduct elections in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from a website asking Nigerians to register for their voter card after the closing of the exercise.

The Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration exercise officially ended on Sunday, July 31. The initial deadline for the registration was Saturday, July 30, but it was extended following public demand.

However, in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Monday, August 1, the commission warned the public against a website claiming that the federal government had approved individual registration of the PV online.

INEC alerts Nigerians on fake PVC website

“The commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source,” Mr Okoye said.

Okoye, in his statement, did not mention the name, link or details of the said website but ringed the commission’s exclusive power to register voters and conduct national elections in the country.

He said that the commission had ended the exercise and, therefore, should embrace the reality.

He stressed that the exercise has been concluded nationwide, and the commission does not need to open another website or portal for the voters' registration exercise.

