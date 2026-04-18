The NMDPRA has stated that the country has enough aviation fuel to last 74 days, easing fears of a supply shortage

It also dismissed reports of a possible price spike to N3,300 per litre, noting that current prices range between N1,960 and N2,800 depending on location

Despite the reassurance, airline operators warn that rising fuel costs could disrupt operations, prompting government intervention to stabilise the sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reassured industry players and the public that the country holds enough aviation fuel to last more than two months.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 17, 2026, by its Director of Public Affairs, George Ene-Ita, the agency disclosed that current data shows a total national stock covering 74 days. This includes 12 days of inland reserves and 62 days stored at refineries.

NMDPRA Counters N3,300 Aviation Fuel Price Claim by Airlines, Insists Supply is Stable

Source: Getty Images

According to the regulator, this level of supply confirms that there is no immediate threat to aviation fuel availability across the country.

NMDPRA debunks N3,300 price claim

The authority also pushed back against widespread reports suggesting aviation fuel prices could surge to N3,300 per litre, describing such claims as misleading.

It clarified that aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, operates within a fully deregulated market, meaning prices are determined by prevailing economic forces rather than government control.

The agency revealed that the current ex-gantry price at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery stands at N1,879 per litre—slightly below the international benchmark of about N1,900 per litre in Lagos as of April 16, 2026.

The NMDPRA insisted that contrary to the claim made by the airlines, retail prices range between N1,960 and N2,800 per litre depending on location and logistics.

It stated:

“Meanwhile, the nationwide retail prices surveyed by the NMDPRA as of 17th April 2026 range between N1,960 per litre to N2,800 per litre. Therefore, the speculated N3,300 per litre price of Aviation Fuel being peddled in the media does not reflect current market reality."

Industry tensions persist despite assurances

Despite the regulator’s reassurance, concerns remain within Nigeria’s aviation sector. Airline operators have raised alarms over rising fuel costs, warning that sustained increases could force a shutdown of operations.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria described current pricing pressures as excessive, cautioning that the situation could lead to job losses, financial strain, and reduced passenger demand if airlines pass the costs on through higher fares.

However, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria disagreed with claims of inflated pricing, attributing the situation to global supply disruptions and logistics challenges, while encouraging airlines to consider alternative sourcing options.

In response to the growing tension, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has urged domestic carriers to shelve plans to halt operations and avoid increasing ticket prices.

He also confirmed that an emergency meeting with key stakeholders has been convened to address the issue and find a lasting solution.

The intervention comes at a crucial moment for the aviation industry, as authorities work to maintain stable fuel supply, manage pricing concerns, and prevent disruptions to flight services nationwide.

NMDPRA Counters N3,300 Aviation Fuel Price Claim by Airlines, Insists Supply is Stable

Source: UGC

NCAA plans tougher penalties against flight delays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced plans to impose stiffer penalties on domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The regulator noted that airlines have received significant government support to improve performance; hence, repeated inefficiencies now require a tougher regulatory approach.

Flight delays remain a common issue in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with airlines often attributing disruptions to factors beyond their control.

Source: Legit.ng