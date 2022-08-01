For over five months, Nigerian students have been at home and their academic activities have been brought to a standstill

Despite pleas by politicians, notable Nigerians and even parents, the union and the federal government are yet to reach a consensus

After the solidarity rally conducted by the Labour Union on July 26 and 27, a recent meeting by the union and the government has again ended in deadlock

The industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), will continue.

This is as members of the National Executive Council (NEC), of the union did not consider the option of suspending the action at its meeting which ended in the early hours of Monday, August 1, in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The strike action by ASUU continues as the NEC meeting with the federal government ended in deadlock. Photo credit: ASUU

Legit.ng gathered that the national leadership of the union only briefed the meeting on their interactions and submissions made to the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee set up the Federal Government to renegotiate the 2009 Agreement with the union.

A source shares more details about the meeting

According to a source, the leadership also told the meeting about the intervention of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in the matter and the subsequent nationwide solidarity rallies held by the Congress and its affiliates last week.

The source affirmed:

“Since there is no sign of any serious commitment on the part of the government, there was no need for the NEC to consider suspending the strike. Can anybody say this is what the goverement is offering? They were the ones who set up the Briggs Committee and it made recommendations and the government jettisoned the report.”

Recall that the union has been on strike since February 14 this year and non-teaching staff unions later embarked on their own strike.

Last Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 27, solidarity rallies were held across the states and in Abuja to press the government to accede to the requests of the union and for immediate reopening of the universities.

