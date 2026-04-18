Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UNILAG Graduate Who Finished With Second Class Lower Bags First Class Degree at Nigerian Law School
People

UNILAG Graduate Who Finished With Second Class Lower Bags First Class Degree at Nigerian Law School

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • A University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has achieved a first-class honours at the Nigerian Law School, years after he bagged a second-class lower during his undergraduate studies
  • The excited young man took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his first-class milestone, inspiring many internet users with his success
  • At the time of this report, the Law School graduate's tweet had garnered over 40k views, more than 3k likes, and over 100 comments

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who received a second-class lower Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree has celebrated bagging a first-class honours degree at the Nigerian Law School.

The young man shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Law School was a new chapter in his life and that he had rewritten his story.

Joy as Nigerian Law School graduate achieves first class years after getting second class lower at UNILAG
A UNILAG graduate gets a first-class at the Nigerian Law School. Photo Credit: @iamolafoto
Source: Twitter

In a tweet on April 18, the graduate, with the handle @iamolafoto, expressed joy about his Law School achievement, declaring that this is his story.

Read also

Man who checked his 2026 UTME score at midnight celebrates online, posts his JAMB result

In his words:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

"You made a Second Class Lower from Unilag. And so [expletive] what, Law School is a new chapter. Write yourself a new story.
"LLB (Second class lower).
"Law School ( First Class).
"Na my story be this."

Social media users joined in celebrating the Law School graduate, who is a photographer.

Joy as Nigerian Law School graduate achieves first class years after getting second class lower at UNILAG
A UNILAG graduate bags a first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School. Photo Credit: @iamolafoto
Source: Twitter

See the UNILAG graduate's tweet below:

UNILAG graduate's law school result celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's law school result below:

@Abdulsamadabaya said:

"Congratulations.
"I love your academic comeback."

@ichigosbanka said:

"Congratulations! You sef too big man!"

@Somtee05 said:

"This is literally gonna be my story fr fr."

@leo49702 said:

"Doesn't matter. It's a flying color feat. Congratulations."

@kunle_pata said:

"He’s simply asking not to be judged for how long a five-year course took because a lot can happen along the way. And while there may be no excuses for failure, he still proved his school, the world, and every odd against him wrong by graduating with a first class in law school. Big congratulations, King."

Read also

University of Nigeria law graduate bags another first class in law school, shares struggles

@arepo_muyideen said:

"Please change the ‘BL loading’ in your profile! Congratulations!"

@Fod_hub_0404 said:

"Congratulations bro..
"Please drop update on how you did it..."

@thatstylishnerd said:

"You did that! Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Nigeria graduate had bagged a first-class at the Nigerian Law School.

Lawyer displays his Nigerian Law School result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had publicly shared his Nigerian Law School result on X.

According to the legal practitioner, he finally got the courage to apply for his result breakdown and felt bad when he saw it. In a viral tweet on X, he noted that he began studying for his bar finals four weeks before the due date. In his breakdown of the results, he admitted that he does not just feel hurt but feels worse than he did in 2021.

Read also

JAMB 2026: Lady shares voice message she got from UTME candidate explaining his experience

The lawyer's result breakdown showed he finished Nigerian Law School with a second-class lower degree, scoring 'B+' in civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics and skills; an 'A' in corporate law practice, and a 'C' in property law practice.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsNBA
Hot:
People of integrity Daydrian harding Lulu chus Funny playstation names