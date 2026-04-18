A University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has achieved a first-class honours at the Nigerian Law School, years after he bagged a second-class lower during his undergraduate studies

The excited young man took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his first-class milestone, inspiring many internet users with his success

At the time of this report, the Law School graduate's tweet had garnered over 40k views, more than 3k likes, and over 100 comments

A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who received a second-class lower Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree has celebrated bagging a first-class honours degree at the Nigerian Law School.

The young man shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Law School was a new chapter in his life and that he had rewritten his story.

A UNILAG graduate gets a first-class at the Nigerian Law School. Photo Credit: @iamolafoto

Source: Twitter

In a tweet on April 18, the graduate, with the handle @iamolafoto, expressed joy about his Law School achievement, declaring that this is his story.

In his words:

"You made a Second Class Lower from Unilag. And so [expletive] what, Law School is a new chapter. Write yourself a new story.

"LLB (Second class lower).

"Law School ( First Class).

"Na my story be this."

Social media users joined in celebrating the Law School graduate, who is a photographer.

A UNILAG graduate bags a first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School. Photo Credit: @iamolafoto

Source: Twitter

See the UNILAG graduate's tweet below:

UNILAG graduate's law school result celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's law school result below:

@Abdulsamadabaya said:

"Congratulations.

"I love your academic comeback."

@ichigosbanka said:

"Congratulations! You sef too big man!"

@Somtee05 said:

"This is literally gonna be my story fr fr."

@leo49702 said:

"Doesn't matter. It's a flying color feat. Congratulations."

@kunle_pata said:

"He’s simply asking not to be judged for how long a five-year course took because a lot can happen along the way. And while there may be no excuses for failure, he still proved his school, the world, and every odd against him wrong by graduating with a first class in law school. Big congratulations, King."

@arepo_muyideen said:

"Please change the ‘BL loading’ in your profile! Congratulations!"

@Fod_hub_0404 said:

"Congratulations bro..

"Please drop update on how you did it..."

@thatstylishnerd said:

"You did that! Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Nigeria graduate had bagged a first-class at the Nigerian Law School.

Lawyer displays his Nigerian Law School result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had publicly shared his Nigerian Law School result on X.

According to the legal practitioner, he finally got the courage to apply for his result breakdown and felt bad when he saw it. In a viral tweet on X, he noted that he began studying for his bar finals four weeks before the due date. In his breakdown of the results, he admitted that he does not just feel hurt but feels worse than he did in 2021.

The lawyer's result breakdown showed he finished Nigerian Law School with a second-class lower degree, scoring 'B+' in civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics and skills; an 'A' in corporate law practice, and a 'C' in property law practice.

Source: Legit.ng