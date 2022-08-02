North-West, South-West Lead As INEC Registers 96.2 Million

NEC has announced that the number of fresh registrants that completed their registration stood at 12,298,944

Recall that the commission had ended the exercise on Sunday, after a one-month extension from the initial June 30 deadline

According to INEC, the North-West geopolitical zone with a total of 22.67 million registered voters, has the highest number of registered voters

This is according to the latest voter statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission which states that 12.2 million voters registered in the Continuous voter registration that ended on Sunday.

According to INEC, the North-West geopolitical zone, which comprises the seven states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Jigawa, with a total of 22.67 million registered voters, has the highest number of registered voters.



As of the 2019 elections, the North-West had 20.15 million voters. However, the latest report released by INEC showed that 2.5 million new voters registered during the recently concluded continuous voter registration , bringing the total number of registered voters in the zone to 22.67 million. The South-West, which earlier had 16.29 million registered voters, now has 18.3 million, having added 2, 039, 982 new registered voters. The zone comprises Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo.

In third position is the South-South which comprises Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo and Delta states. The number of registered voters in the zone has risen from 12.8 million to 15.2 million.

The North-Central which is made up of Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Kwara and Plateau, now has 14.1 million voters while the North-East which is made up of Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe, added 1.5 million new voters to reach 12.8 million registered voters.

The South-East, which is the smallest geopolitical zone, and consists of five states – Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Anambra and Imo – now has 11.49 million voters while the number of registered voters in the Federal Capital Territory has increased from 1.3 million to 1.5 million.

Lagos maintained its position as the state with the highest number of registered voters, increasing its figure from 6.5 million to 7.1 million. Kano State also maintained its second position, adding 569, 103 new voters to increase its number to 6.02 million.

Kaduna State now has 4.4 million registered voters while Rivers State has now overtaken Katsina as the fourth largest state in terms of voters. While Rivers now has 3.68 million voters, Katsina has 3.57 million.

Some other states with a sizeable number of registered voters are Delta (3.3 million) and Oyo (3.3 million) Also, Ekiti retained its position as the state with the lowest number of registered voters despite rising from 909, 967 registered voters to 1, 034, 911.

A breakdown of INEC’s report also showed that about 71 per cent of the newly registered voters are youths. Of the 12.2 million newly registered voters, about 8.7 million are between the ages of 18 and 34 while about 2.4 million are between ages 35 and 49. Those between ages 50 and 69 are about 856, 017 while about 127, 541 are over 70.

The statistics also showed that more women registered during the latest CVR than men. While 6,224,866 are women, 6,074,078 are men.

Voter registration ends as stranded applicants lament, seek extension

Meanwhile, thousands of eligible Nigerians will be unable to register to vote in the coming 2023 general elections.

This follows the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend the the continuous voter registration exercise.

Recall that INEC began the nationwide registration in June 2021 to enable Nigerians who had just attained the voting age and others to register.

El-Rufai declare 3-day holiday for voters registration

However, prior to the closure of the voter registration exercise, Kaduna state government has given its workers three days holiday to take part in the voter registration exercise.

This development was made known through a statement issued and signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's media aide on Tuesday, July 26.

Meanwhile, the state government declared work-free days for public workers to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the deadline.

