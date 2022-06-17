A stream of aggrieved protesters stormed the national headquarters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja demanding to see the chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

The protesters who were said to be from Kogi, Enugu, Imo and Abia alleged Adamu of attempting to manipulate and substitute candidates at the party's legislative primary polls

Kogi protesters said the mandate of one of its aspirants for a legislative seat in the House of Representatives was given to the chairman's preferred candidate

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that there was pandemonium at the national headquarters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday, June 16.

According to the Daily Trust newspaper, the protesters were a group of youth from Kogi state whose protest was directed at the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was reported to have been rescued from protesters and hurriedly evacuated from the secretariat. Photo: APC

Legit.ng gathered that the group poked fingers accusing Adamu of interfering and imposing a candidate who was said to have won a House Representatives primary thereby denying their own principal the ticket.

The Guardian newspaper in a separate report stated that the stream of protesters at the APC headquarters were aggrieved candidates and supporters from Kogi, Enugu, Abia and Imo states.

The newspaper reported that they stormed the venue when the party chairman and the national working committee (NWC) were having a meeting.

Security rescues Adamu from angry protesters

It was gathered that security personnel at the premises intervened and immediately evacuate the APC chairman away from the secretariat.

Speaking during the protest, Ejike Okoli from Enugu state alleged that their candidate was denied the opportunity to fill the INEC forms that would make them eligible to contest the 2023 poll.

Okoli said:

“We were invited through an SMS to come to Abuja to collect and fill INEC forms only to be given the withdrawal forms, which we rejected. And they have since refused to give us the INEC forms.”

He alleged that there are ongoing plans for the top hierarchy in the party to substitute their names with their favoured aspirants for inexplicable reasons.

